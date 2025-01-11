Grayson Waller Reflects On Winning WWE Tag Titles With Theory At WrestleMania 40

At WWE WrestleMania 41, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships were split, with A-Town Down Under taking the "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Championships while Awesome Truth claimed the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championships. During a recent interview with "The West Sport," Grayson Waller reflected on winning the blue brand titles, which were later rebranded into the WWE Tag Team Championships

"That's one of the coolest moments of my life," Waller said. "Getting to do it with my boy Theory, who I'm very close mates with, and in front of my mom and my auntie who have been there my whole journey, that whole situation is kind of surreal still to this day. But if my career ended tomorrow, you can't take away that I won the tag team championships at WrestleMania. There's very few people who get to say they do that.

"I'm a very small percentage being an Australian in WWE, but then winning a title at Mania, that even shortcuts it down. I realize the position I have and am very appreciative of it."

During their reign as tag champions, Waller and Austin Theory successfully defended them against The Street Profits on "SmackDown," as well as New Catch Republic and DIY on WWE live events. In total, the reign of A-Town Down Under spanned 90 days, with DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) dethroning them on a July 2024 episode of "SmackDown." The pair have since attempted to win back the respective tag team titles, and those in "WWE NXT," but to no avail.

