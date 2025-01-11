Tommy Dreamer Thinks These AEW Stars Would Make Amazing Wrestling Trainers

When Tommy Dreamer broke into the business in the early 1990s, he was trained by legendary Johnny Rodz and would go on to be mentored by a man just as legendary, the late Terry Funk. So it's safe to say that Dreamer knows a thing or two about good trainers in wrestling, and on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," he spotted two men on the AEW roster who he believes would be perfect for trainer roles in the future. Those men are none other than Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, FTR.

"If I could put over FTR I would like to say one thing, I think they would make amazing trainers," Dreamer said. "There is a difference, and this isn't a slight on anybody, but I was watching–they're always putting themselves in the right position, which is key, and that is a big WWE thing. From their training, and it's no wasted movement, everything happening in the middle, always being in the right spot for the bump and the feed, and even like Wheeler Yuta hanging out with this crew, his work has so increased, and I love seeing Wheeler Yuta out there performing. It's a different style, but I'm like 'god those two guys would be perfect trainers."

Dreamer's assessment came from watching the main event of the Fight For The Fallen edition of "AEW Dynamite" on January 1, where FTR and Adam "Cope" Copeland defeated The Death Riders in a trios match in front of their hometown fans in Asheville, North Carolina. The team now known as "Rated FTR" also went on to win the main event of the January 4 episode of "AEW Collision" where they defeated Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree.

