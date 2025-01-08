Scott Steiner Discusses Nephew Bron Breakker Borrowing From Steiner Bros In WWE

As the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, Bron Breakker had massive shoes to fill from the first day he stepped into "WWE NXT." However, in three short years, Breakker has already won three different titles and continues to pay homage to the Steiner Brothers despite not wrestling under his family name.

Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Scott Steiner commented on Breakker using The Steiner Brothers' movesets, noting that it's a compliment in his eyes. "He's blood, of course I would have no problem with that!" the veteran noted. "Known him all his life, love that kid, he's great, he's definitely highly [athletic]." Steiner said that his nephew knows what he's doing, and praised how he's already grasped promo work so early in his career. "That's surprised me, and I think that's helped him a lot in his progression of where he's at in wrestling right now."

In October 2024, Breakker was asked whether his father or uncle will someday get involved in an onscreen angle with him, but Breakker noted that a moment like that should only be used if they need it and it works creatively. He did add, however, that it could be done any time, but it's something he'd rather save for a massive PLE down the line. Breakker also pointed out how his father isn't keen on getting back into the ring for anything, but that his uncle would likely not miss the opportunity, and even steal some of the limelight in the process.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.