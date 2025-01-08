Triple H Explains What Fans Can Expect From John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour

John Cena kicked off his retirement tour on the premiere of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, announcing that he will compete in his final Royal Rumble on February 1. Outside of setting his sights on winning a 17th World Championship, there has been uncertainty surrounding what fans can expect from Cena's final run. However, ahead of the first "Raw" on Netflix, WWE CCO Triple H spoke with "Sports Illustrated" to outline what 2025 will look like for Cena, and explained that he'll always be involved with the company, even if it's no longer in a physical capacity.

"John is of a different mindset for sure, most disciplined guy I've ever met ... I think he'll always be a part of WWE. I think it's in his DNA. I think he'll always do stuff with us. I think he'll always be a part of it, but in-ring, as a performer, I think when he is done, he is done. What the year will look like, we're still figuring it out obviously. John's very busy, but he has made this his prime commitment for the year and he's kind of all in. So he's going to make some live events, he's going to make TVs ... he'll make select Premium Live Events, he's gonna wrestle a lot, he's going to perform a lot and then it's sort of a one calendar year thing."

Triple H also explained that every major event that Cena appears on, such as programs like the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, or WrestleMania, will absolutely be his last appearance as a competitor at those shows.