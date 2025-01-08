Triple H Explains What Fans Can Expect From John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour
John Cena kicked off his retirement tour on the premiere of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, announcing that he will compete in his final Royal Rumble on February 1. Outside of setting his sights on winning a 17th World Championship, there has been uncertainty surrounding what fans can expect from Cena's final run. However, ahead of the first "Raw" on Netflix, WWE CCO Triple H spoke with "Sports Illustrated" to outline what 2025 will look like for Cena, and explained that he'll always be involved with the company, even if it's no longer in a physical capacity.
"John is of a different mindset for sure, most disciplined guy I've ever met ... I think he'll always be a part of WWE. I think it's in his DNA. I think he'll always do stuff with us. I think he'll always be a part of it, but in-ring, as a performer, I think when he is done, he is done. What the year will look like, we're still figuring it out obviously. John's very busy, but he has made this his prime commitment for the year and he's kind of all in. So he's going to make some live events, he's going to make TVs ... he'll make select Premium Live Events, he's gonna wrestle a lot, he's going to perform a lot and then it's sort of a one calendar year thing."
Triple H also explained that every major event that Cena appears on, such as programs like the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, or WrestleMania, will absolutely be his last appearance as a competitor at those shows.
Triple H compares his own retirement to John Cena's
"The Game" continued to share how Cena's mindset is very similar to his own when it came to retiring, explaining that the 16-time World Champion is focused on expressing his gratitude towards the fans and just wants to do what is best for WWE.
"John had the same sort of mindset that I did at the end, where I just want to go to all the places I went sort of that meant something and sort of go there one more time, almost like to say thank you to those people ... it's not about, I got to main event WrestleMania one more time or I've got to be the main event of this TV show or I've gotta win the title again ... it's one last loop, it's one last tour that lasts a year, it's one last time to go to all those big markets that hopefully he wants to go to."
Triple H also expressed wanting the retirement tour to not only be enjoyable for the fans, but for Cena himself, hoping that he'll be able to hang up his boots knowing he ended his career in the most perfect way possible. He also explained how Cena has continued to be the template for professional wrestling, is a constant pro, and will always put the company before himself.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sports Illustrated" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.