Bully Ray Names Only Member Of WWE's Current Bloodline In Which He's Invested

The Bloodline saga has seen many different chapters and characters since it was originally conceived in 2020, and arguably one of the biggest story beats to have happened so far was when Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa on the January 6 "WWE Raw" in a Tribal Combat match. While the fans inside the Intuit Dome were on the edge of their seats, not everyone is as invested in the saga as others. One person in particular is WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who revealed on "Busted Open Radio" that there is only one person in the story that he is invested in.

"When you ask me about The Bloodline right now and how I feel, as of last night and what I saw, the only person within The Bloodline that I'm truly interested in, or emotionally invested in as of right this second is Jacob Fatu," Bully said. "Jey Uso beat Drew McIntyre, okay, and Jey is more about this 'Yeet' chant and this crowd participation and everything, and just about anything else. Solo lost, Tama and Tonga Loa are kind of, you know, bit players in the whole thing when they're called upon. Jacob is the one who needs to really step away and branch out now, how that happens, I'm not sure."

Bully believes that one route WWE could take is by having Fatu turn on Sikoa by having him question Sikoa's loyalty to the family, and how he hasn't done anything to rectify the loss to Reigns on "Raw." However, there is another route that Bully thinks WWE should take which he would be a much bigger fan of. "Jacob could stand up to Roman. I would much prefer to see Jacob Fatu versus Roman Reigns."

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.