AEW's Kris Statlander Reflects On Highs And 'Lonely' Lows Of 2024

Kris Statlander had an eventful 2024, from making AEW history competing in the two longest women's matches in the company alongside Mercedes Mone to a much-talked-about street fight against former friend Willow Nightingale. She also lost numerous times and went through the breakup of Best Friends.

Statlander sat down with Renee Paquette on AEW's YouTube channel to reflect on her year, and said some people would say she had a great 2024, but it wasn't all good.

"I've had such incredible moments, but I had a lot of very low times, personally, and also in wrestling, where I've hurt a lot of my friends," she said. "The end of 2024 kind of ended with me realizing what I've done, and now I'm starting this year very alone and dealing with the consequences and trying to figure out whether I deserve the forgiveness or not. That's how I feel in wrestling. That's how I feel a lot in life, also."

Statlander said she's going to try and be comfortable being alone. She described wrestling as a "lonely industry" and said she doesn't have a lot of close relationships and tends to not let anyone in on what's she dealing with. Statlander told Paquette that there's strength in being by yourself, but she wouldn't be opposed to making up with her friends, like Nightingale.

"I feel like I've crossed a line too much where it might not be best of me to make the first move," Statlander admitted. "But I also know there's no forgiveness to be given without an apology and I will also regret turning on my friends and being led down a wrong path. I do miss my friends."

