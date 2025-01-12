Triple H Explains What Pat McAfee And Joe Tessitore Bring To WWE Product

Pat McAfee's transition into commentary in WWE has been largely praised by fans, with many feeling that he's become this generation's voice of wrestling. Additionally, the promotion added former ESPN sportscaster Joe Tessitore, to their roster, who has since been lauded for the professionalism he brings to the product.

During an interview with "Sports Illustrated," Triple H commented on McAfee's work and discussed what Tessitore brings to WWE as a commentator.

"I absolutely love Pat," he claimed. "What Pat brings to the table is Pat. It's funny, when Pat was sort of getting started and we were building up 'NXT,' I saw he was a fan and we connected."

Triple H revealed a bit of advice he gave McAfee, urging him to be true to himself on commentary, and criticized how people try to emulate legends or put on a persona when they get into wrestling. He noted that McAfee is a passionate wrestling fan, a quality that Tessitore also shares. "The Game" stated that he and Tessitore have been friends for quite some time, revealing that he would even text him about things he saw and heard in podcasts about wrestling.

WWE's CCO praised the duo, noting how both of them manufacture the in-ring storylines on commentary, which is one of the vital components of pro wrestling.

"Storytelling for those guys is where it's at," Triple H added. "With us, that's ... everything we do is about that story."

In the interview, Triple H also stated that Tessitore — who was a part of the "WWE Raw" commentary team — will now be a part of the "WWE SmackDown" roster.

