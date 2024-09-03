Nic Nemeth & Bully Ray Critique Joe Tessitore's WWE Raw Debut

On this week's episode of "WWE Raw," veteran broadcaster Joe Tessitore marked his red brand debut as the new play-by-play commentator, while Wade Barrett accompanied him on color. This move comes on the heels of the hiatus taken by Pat McAfee, who has since returned to ESPN's "College GameDay" for the remainder of 2024. With Tessitore's "Raw" debut officially in the books, former WWE stars Nic Nemeth (also known as Dolph Ziggler) and Bully Ray have weighed in with their thoughts on his commentary performance.

"I don't know how much of the wrestling fan audience actually follows sports, because if you do, it really sounded like there was something in his voice that made you feel like I was watching 'Sunday Night Baseball' or a playoff game," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio." "To me, hearing that, it always makes me subconsciously feel like we're watching a legitimate sport, plus all of the story that goes into it, plus all the feeling that comes out when not just giving the play-by-play. So someone like me who used to watch 'Sunday Night Baseball,' watches football, hockey, baseball, you name it, I really, really liked his voice. I like how it went. I like the emotion that he had with it."

While Nemeth raised an overall positive review of Tessitore's premiere performance, he did point out some of the unorthodox actions taken by Tessitore. One of the anomalous moments arose when a hooded figure emerged in front of the announce table and attacked CM Punk. Rather than acting unsure of who it was, like WWE commentators typically do, Tessitore immediately identified the assailant as Drew McIntyre. Personally, Nemeth preferred the latter reaction, as it deviated from the "old fake rules" of professional wrestling. At the same time, though, Nemeth recognized that others may view it in a more critical light.

"You shouldn't just slide in here and know everything that's ever happened and know our special rules and what we normally see it as. I loved it," Nemeth said.