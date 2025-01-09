WWE's CM Punk Addresses Potential End To Seth Rollins Feud After Raw Netflix Debut

After a year of animosity and hatred towards each other, CM Punk and Seth Rollins finally had the opportunity to wrestle during the first "WWE Raw" on Netflix. The "Best in the World" came out victorious on Monday, leaving Rollins in disarray after being unable to overcome his former mentor, especially if a rematch between the two doesn't materialize. That being said, on the "Raw" on Netflix Premiere Post-Show, Punk explained that his main event match with Rollins will likely not be the last time they engage in battle, despite hoping he could put "The Visionary" in the past.

"I'd love to say that was the one and only time I have to deal with Seth Rollins, but we know that's not gonna be the truth. I feel like Drew McIntyre was a challenge just trying to get rid of him. I don't see Seth just rolling over and giving up so to speak. I hope he sleeps horribly tonight and he is plagued with nightmares of me driving my knee into his face."

Punk also spoke about changing his finisher, the "GTS," due to receiving the move from Rollins on Monday, which is the first time Punk has ever taken his own finish. He explained that he feels guilt for hitting opponents with the move throughout his career, and admitted that "it really sucked" to be on the other end of it.

