CM Punk Discusses Potentially Main-Eventing WWE WrestleMania

Of the many grievances that CM Punk had with WWE circa 2014, the one that seems to remain prevalent is never getting to main event a WrestleMania. While he was a multi-time World Champion and had many big moments in his WWE tenure, Punk's ultimate goal alluded him. Flash forward to present day, and Punk is back on good terms with WWE, recently main eventing the debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix. The wrestling media asked Punk some questions on the "Raw on Netflix Premiere Post-Show," including if he still needs to main event WrestleMania for validation.

"I think you'd be foolish to say that it doesn't matter. I would also feel it's foolish to hold me to the same ideas and things that I said 10, 12 years ago. A lot of other people think that maybe I need to main event WrestleMania to, I don't know, solidify anything I've ever done. Like I could've never come back here and I would've had a Hall of Fame career, right? So to me, yeah that opportunity arises, I'm not shying away from it because it scares the hell out of me frankly." Punk went on to elaborate on what he would like to see in the WWE locker room as the promotion ushers in a new era on Netflix.

"I want people to look at me and go, 'that should be me, I want that opportunity, I want that situation, I want that high-pressure match,' because pressure absolutely makes diamonds, and there's too many talented people in the locker room to be complacent." Punk may very well be on his way to chasing down his longtime dream of main-eventing WrestleMania, and could do so in the same city as his iconic pipebomb promo — Las Vegas.

