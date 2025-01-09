Dave Meltzer Weighs In On Situation Between WWE's Cody Rhodes & The Rock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared to bury the hatchet with Cody Rhodes on the "WWE Raw" Netflix premiere on Monday. The show of respect has fans curious about Rock's plans for WrestleMania, as last WrestleMania seemed to make it clear that Rock was on a collision course with not only Rhodes, but also Roman Reigns.

"He did the angle for the match with Cody. He pinned Cody [at WrestleMania 40] ... and then he blew off the match with Cody ...The explanation is that he can do whatever he wants," Meltzer said on "Wrestling Observer Radio," mentioning that WWE needs Rock more than Rock needs WWE. "The Cody match is dead for whatever reason. I don't know if [Rock] wants to be a babyface now ... The Roman match is not dead. I don't think it's gonna happen, but I don't know." Meltzer believes that even if there is a match between the "Final Boss" and "Tribal Chief," it likely won't be at WrestleMania.

"[Rock is] the only one who knows [if the match will happen]," Meltzer continued. "Right now, on the books, that's not the match. He can say 'You know what, I wanna do it this year' and it'll be done." Rock also appeared on "WWE NXT" following the "Raw" premiere, taking time to appear with his daughter, "NXT" GM Ava, as well as former NXT Champion Ethan Page. The former WWE Champion also cut a promo at the end of the night, though he did little more than reiterate his position as "The Final Boss" during the appearance.

