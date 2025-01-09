Bully Ray Lays Out WWE's Options With Seth Rollins After Loss On Raw Netflix Debut

On the historic Netflix debut of "Raw", CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins in the main event. Arguably, the most surprising aspect of the match was that the finish was clean, with no interference or shenanigans, leaving many fans to wonder where the Seth Rollins character goes from here.

This precise topic came up on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," where co-host Bully Ray gave his thoughts on the direction of Rollins' character.

"I do not know [where Rollins goes from here]. Gun to my head, at this very minute, he has to lay CM Punk out. He has to be an extremely sore loser. Last night was a pretty definitive victory." Ray said. "Seth is basically telling the truth about Punk, [but] it's not sticking. ... if people were ever going to buy into Seth and what Seth said, Seth was going to have to back it up and beat him, and he did not."

Bully Ray would then theorize about Rollins taking a break and coming back as a heel with assistance from his wife, Becky Lynch.

"If they really want you to buy into this piece of s*** that Seth could turn into, [then] even his wife when she comes back goes, 'I don't know you anymore. You've turned into something completely different,' There's a lot of ways you can go with it."

This dialogue was not all Bully Ray had to say about the CM Punk-Seth Rollins dilemma. He went on to ponder and discuss Punk and Rollins' backstage relationship and the impact it may or may not have on their working relationship.

