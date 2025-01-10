WWE Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Cosm To Deliver PLEs In 'Shared Reality'

With the popularity of the Sphere at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, NV, immersive experiences have become all the rage. One company taking advantage of that demand is Cosm, a burgeoning entertainment company that provides immersive experiences in Los Angeles, CA, and Dallas, TX. Cosm already has partnerships with major sports leagues, and now they're adding WWE to that list.

In a new press release, WWE announced a new partnership with Cosm, which will allow fans to experience the Royal Rumble on February 1 at Cosm venues. The experience is said to provide a front-row seat to the event. The venues opened in 2024, with the LA location near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and the Dallas location in The Colony's Grandscape, and Cosm plans to add a third in Atlanta in 2025.

"Cosm is redefining the future of fan experience," WWE Co-Head of Revenue Alex Varga said, excited about bringing a "shared reality" experience to WWE fans. "WWE Premium Live Events are larger than life, and with such an innovative partner in Cosm, we will collectively bring the energy of our biggest moments to an expanded WWE universe."

It appears the venues will host the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam, adding to a slate that already includes the NBA, the NFL, and WWE's sibling company UFC, as well as partnerships with various streaming platforms such as ESPN and Amazon Prime. WWE has been involved in more and more multimedia experiences, with the recent opening of the WWE Experience in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.