WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Morton Comments On Recent AEW TV Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton was abducted by the Death Riders during "AEW Collision" in Charlotte, North Carolina, an area where Morton made his name in the 80s. Before the unfortunate incident, Morton sat down with "The Five Star Podcast" to talk about how grateful he is to still be active at the age of 68.

"I'm still very active on the independent circuit. See, I learned a long time ago how to give the people their money's worth. When you give people their money's worth, they keep coming back, so that's what I'm grateful for," Morton said. "And just being grateful enough to have AEW to have us at their show."

Morton's abduction was cut off by Adam "Cope" Copeland and FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, as the trio have an affinity for territory stars like Morton. "Cope," fresh off an injury return, is currently standing up to Death Riders leader Jon Moxley, who has been chastising AEW as a whole since winning the world title in October.

Morton is not only active in the ring but he's also training the next generation of stars at his School of Morton school in Tennessee. The multi-time tag team champion believes that the current generation is losing the art of storytelling, as well as neglecting the art of selling. Morton also recently defended former wrestling booker Ole Anderson, who Morton feels is "misunderstood."