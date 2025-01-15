AEW's Thunder Rosa Says This WWE Star Is Unrecognizable From Their Match Years Ago

Thunder Rosa has crossed paths with a number of in-ring talents through her work in the NWA, AEW, Lucha Underground, and of course, the independent circuit. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," "La Mera Mera" particularly spotlighted her history with a cheery former indie star, who is now an "egocentric" heel on WWE television.

"I can't even see the kid that I met six years ago," Rosa said in reference to Roxanne Perez, previously known as Rok-C. "I see Roxanne, 'The Prodigy' now. It's awesome to see it. When you're somebody like me that I have seen a lot of these girls in the independent circuit from when they were children, a lot of them were children when I met them, and now I see them over there, I'm like, man, it's beautiful. It's just beautiful, especially because they invested the time for her to become who she is. And when you invest and you do the right stories for the character, it will work."

While they've only squared up once, specifically at a February 2020 GCWA show, Perez and Rosa both frequently wrestled on the independent scene in the state of Texas throughout the late 2010s and early 2020s. In her respective indie run, Perez notably reigned as the ROW Diamonds Division Champion and New Texas Pro Women's Champion. Fast forward to 2025, Perez is now a two-time NXT Women's Champion, with her latest reign coming to an end on last week's episode of "WWE NXT: New Year's Evil."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.