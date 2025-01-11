Bayley Wins WWE Women's Title No. 1 Contender's Four-Way On SmackDown

After a hard-hitting, fast-paced fatal four-way on "WWE SmackDown," Bayley emerged victorious as the new number one contender to Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship. After former champion Nia Jax interrupted Stratton's celebration, Bayley and the Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi came down to the ring to stake their claim at the championship, and "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis made the match official.

The other three women consistently tried to take out Jax or at least get her out of the ring throughout the match. One big spot saw Jax get Bayley up for a Samoan Drop on the ropes, but Belair and Naomi took out Jax, sending Bayley flying across the ring. All three women attempted to pin Jax after a flurry of top rpoe offense that saw Naomi hit a split-legged moonsault, Bayley hit a flying elbow, and Belair hit a 450 splash.

Candice LeRae came down to help her friend Jax, and at one point, she grabbed Belair's braid, and the tag team champion accidentally whipped her partner with it. Bayley was finally able to hit the Rose Plant on Naomi for the victory. It was revealed in a backstage segment that Bayley will take on Stratton for the championship next week in Bayley's hometown of San Diego, California.