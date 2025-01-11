This Week's AEW Collision Could Potentially Be Impacted By Atlanta Snowstorm

In December, AEW held their annual "Winter Is Coming" specials of all of their weekly TV shows, and just over a month later, winter is here in a big way, as many parts of the United States have seen heavy snowfall over the past few days. One of those areas is Atlanta, Georgia, which has been hit by a snowstorm, something that could cause major disruptions to the January 11 "AEW Collision" that takes place at the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia.

According to PWInsider, there could be serious issues for some AEW talents flying into Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, as local news coverage has confirmed that around 1,100 flights leaving the airport have been cancelled, over 500 have been delayed, and a number of aircraft scheduled to land have been diverted. Athens is roughly one hour outside of Atlanta, meaning that any AEW talent that isn't already in the area for the show may have difficulty getting there. PWInsider also noted that this could have an impact on WWE talents leaving the January 10 "WWE SmackDown" in Portland, Oregon given how big of a hub city for airlines Atlanta is. AEW President Tony Khan has since taken to social media to let fans know that roster members are looking for alternative routes to Athens, and that he is still very excited to put on another great show for the fans.

We're excited for Saturday Night #AEWCollision in Athens, GA tomorrow! Winter weather has hit the southeast, but the wrestlers are determined to be here!

If flights are canceled, AEW stars will drive in to make sure it's a great show in Athens + on TBS and @StreamOnMax tomorrow! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 11, 2025

Due to the weather, only three matches have officially been announced for the show. Those bouts are Chris Jericho taking on Dax Harwood, Adam "Cope" Copeland facing Big Bill, and Mariah May going one-on-one with Harley Cameron in a non-title match, with more matches expected to be announced in the hours leading up to "Collision" once Khan knows what roster members he has at his disposal.