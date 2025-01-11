Jim Ross Recalls Disgraced WWE Star Sunny Offering To Live With Him After Wife's Death

Tammy Sytch, known in the wrestling world as Sunny, was always a polarizing figure in the professional wrestling sphere with her wild lifestyle and various run-ins with the law, and now, she sits behind bars, convicted of DUI manslaughter. On a "Grilling JR" episode saucily titled "Sunny's Indecent Proposal," legendary commentator Jim Ross told a shocking story about how Sunny offered to live with him after the death of his wife in 2017. An incensed Ross said that Sunny got "break after break," and recalled the time she called him, wanting to move in with him in Oklahoma.

"'I'm a good girlfriend. I can cook, I'll take care of you in the bedroom, blah, blah blah. We can have a great time,'" Ross said she told him. "I thought about it for like, ten seconds. No way in hell. I might be naive and lonely and heartbroken, but G** d*****, I've already been down that road. I already saw what she was all about.. I'm sure a f*** glad I didn't do it ... Ain't worth the trouble. I dodged a bullet there, I promise you." The story shocked even Ross' co-host, Conrad Thompson. He asked if the proposal was "out of left field" or if Ross had already had some kind of relationship with the former star. Ross confirmed he never had sex with Sunny. he said it's a shame where her life has gone, and in her prime, she had star power.

"I was always a fan of her work," Ross said. "She was really good at projecting herself and had a lot of sex appeal in an era where, unlike today, where there's no limits on sex appeal."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.