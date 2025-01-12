AEW's Anthony Bowens Reveals Status For Collision After Evacuating Home Due To Fires

As of writing, wildfires storming throughout greater Los Angeles county have destroyed over ten thousand structures, with tens of thousands Angelenos being displaced, per The Washington Post. AEW's Anthony Bowens, a Southern California resident, seems to have also been impacted by the fires, as he took to social media to inform fans of his status prior to Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision."

Bowens posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) as well as BlueSky earlier Saturday to inform fans that he had been impacted by the spreading Palisades fire, which is the largest of the several blazes ravaging Southern California. According to Bowens, the Palisades fire had begun moving towards his home, causing Bowens and his partner to evacuate as a precaution. Bowens' household and neighborhood seem to be safe, but the move has left Bowens unable to attend the upcoming January 11 episode of "Collision."

Hey everyone, I unfortunately won't be making it to Collision today. The #PalisadesFire started moving towards my home last night and as a precaution Michael and I had to pack up and leave the area. We are safe and so is the neighborhood as of now. Hopefully it stays that way.... — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) January 11, 2025

Saturday's episode seems to be plagued with more weather-related instances, as rumors of the show being significantly impacted due to Atlanta's incoming snowstorms recently hit wrestling news cycles. Bowens was not originally named for Saturday's card, which currently consists of six contests following the addition of a TNT Championship match between Daniel Garcia and Katsuyori Shibata. It is unclear whether Bowens will be absent long-term, as the Palisades fire is only 11 percent contained, per NBC reports. He's recently been involved in a storyline that could potentially see the breakup of his tag team with Max Caster, The Acclaimed.