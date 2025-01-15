Eric Bischoff Wants To See More Of This Kind Of Production From WWE Raw Netflix Debut

With all the advancements in production technology over the past few years, live sport shows have ramped up their presentation, and WWE has been no different. During an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Eric Bischoff praised one new aspect of WWE's inaugural "Monday Night RAW" Netflix episode – which has already garnered a lot of praise for it's viewership numbers – that he hopes to see the promotion continue utilizing going forward. Bischoff was asked by one of his listeners what he thinks about the promotion's utilization of camera mounted drones, to which the veteran said he liked it and that he hopes WWE continues to use them.

"You know what else I felt? And I don't know why I felt this because the production values were outstanding, but decidedly different," he explained, claiming that he's actually not watched too much of the WWE product in the past few months. He further noted how the camera work has been gradually changing over time, and that fans have been given many new camera perspectives, but that "RAW" was different.

"For whatever reason, it reminded me of when AEW first started and people started asking my opinion right away of AEW," he recalled. "I kind of felt like I was actually in the venue when I was watching AEW (...) it made me feel like I was there." Bischoff then compared the vibe AEW once had to the episode, noting that the production value was better, but that the shots shown made it overall feel grittier, which he hopes to see going forward.

