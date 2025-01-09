WWE Raw Netflix Debut Viewership & Ratings Report

This past Monday, "WWE Raw" was streamed live on Netflix for the very first time. While it's not likely that the company will make a habit out of reporting its viewership numbers for "Raw," Netflix and WWE have released data for the premiere episode, courtesy of Wrestlenomics. According to third-party media analytics company VideoAmp, 2.6 million households in the United States watched the Netflix debut of "Raw," marking a 16% increase over the 2024 average.

Along with that, the report included a "Live+1 views" measurement, which is meant to replicate the "average minute audience" used to measure traditional TV audiences. According to that figure, the episode had 4.9 million views worldwide during the live broadcast and the hours that followed.

Unlike with traditional TV ratings, there is no number indicating how many actual viewers watched the show, as they instead measure by household. However, extrapolating the average number of viewers per household "Raw" had in December 2024, Wrestlenomics estimates that the average viewership for the premiere was roughly 3.5 million people. If accurate, that number would more than double the 2024 average.

With regard to the accuracy of the numbers, Wrestlenomics compared data from Nielsen and VideoAmp, who both offered their own viewership analytics on Sunday's Golden Globe Awards. VideoAmp's numbers were 9% greater than Nielsen's, hinting at differences in the data-gathering process that could skew streaming numbers to the high side compared to traditional TV ratings from Nielsen.

Monday's episode of "Raw" featured many wrestling stars from today and past eras, as well as celebrity cameos from outside the industry. The busy show featured a promo from The Rock, CM Punk defeating Seth Rollins in a grudge match, Hulk Hogan being met with a rain of boos, and much more.