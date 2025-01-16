WWE's Seth Rollins Explains Why He Hasn't Gotten Over Issues With CM Punk

CM Punk and Seth Rollins recently main evented the first-ever "Monday Night RAW" on Netflix, and in their clash to kick off their rivalry, the "Second City Saint" ended up walking away with a victory. However, ahead of their match, Rollins notably sat down for an interview with WWE's Jackie Redmond, where he suggested that their rivalry will likely go on for a long time.

"If it was just me, I kinda feel like I could have gotten over it, but it wasn't just me that he stabbed in the back," Rollins said while describing Punk's 2014 exit out of the pro wrestling industry, and recalled how the veteran ended up writing everybody off, even his friends. "For no other reason than because they wouldn't leave this place [WWE] and go side with him." Rollins further criticized Punk for jumping ship while things got rough and how he had to be one of the people who tried to build things up while the "Second City Saint" actively criticized WWE from afar.

"He actively wanted the place to die," he added. "He thought that would make him some sort of missing piece like he wasn't here and this thing couldn't go on without him." Rollins then claimed that he made WWE bigger and now Punk wants to come back and reclaim the same spot he had in 2014. "He thinks that it's just frozen in time and we all are in the same roles and he can just look down and talk down to everybody that was in those positions before," Rollins explained. "But I'm not a deckhand anymore, I'm the captain, I run this ship."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's YouTube Channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.