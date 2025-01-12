AEW's Jim Ross Reacts To Reports Of Becky Lynch Signing New WWE Deal

After months of being a free agent, "The Man" Becky Lynch could be set to make her WWE return. Lynch took time away from the ring after letting her contract expire last June, but the multi-time WWE Women's Champion has reportedly signed a new deal. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke about Lynch's rumored new WWE contract on "Grilling JR."

"She's a seven-figure person, no doubt, and good for her, she is a friend. I helped get her started and it wasn't a hard decision to make, to cast your lot with her 'cause she just had a great work ethic and desired to be a star," Ross said. "I'm a big fan of Becky Lynch. She's got the attitude, the look and all that, and I'm glad that she stopped long enough to have a baby. Moms like to have babies and so she did and so I'm anxious to see how she does when she comes back."

Lynch has had an incredibly eventful last few years, going from being one of the first women to main event WrestleMania, to starting a family with Seth Rollins, to having her autobiography "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl" becoming a New York Times Best Seller. On top of that, she won championship titles in WWE, and Ross is happy about the progress she's made.

"Women were treated like s— for so long and I'm glad that they got a break," Ross noted. "Now it seems like women are just as viable as the males, at least that's my take on it. They're fun to watch and they're unique and they have big personalities and a great look and all that stuff so it's really good, it's good stuff.

