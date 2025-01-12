Sheamus Reflects On WWE Role As 'Gatekeeper'

Sheamus has been on WWE television for 15 years, first appearing on "ECW" in June 2009. Racking up a career that includes several world championships, a Royal Rumble, Money In The Bank, and King of the Ring wins, Sheamus is not done yet as he recently signed a new contract with WWE. While joining "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Sheamus spoke on his current role with the company.

"I love the fact that I'm in kind of a gatekeeper role now with a lot of new talent coming in and getting to help get their confidence up and get to show the world who they are cause there's a lot of talent I think that wouldn't do that, but I love it. I love them stepping up to me," Sheamus commented.

"The Celtic Warrior" brought up his match with GUNTHER at Clash at the Castle 2022 for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which was critically acclaimed and increased the Austrian star's profile. Sheamus still continues to wage war with current stars, but has also found out the hard way that the new generation hits very hard.

"The stuff I did with [Damien] Priest. Before that, the stuff I've done with Ludwig [Kaiser] who's just an announcer now, people are seeing how an aggressive b**tard he is and how good he is. [Bron] Breakker as well. Bronson Reed. Like, all these lads going in there and just getting the best out of them," Sheamus said with praise. "It's great to see. I'm proud of all of them, man. All of them, honestly."

