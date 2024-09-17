Update On WWE Contract Status For Sheamus

Former WWE Champion Sheamus suffered an injury in September 2023, but made his return a few months later in April 2024, sporting a huskier physique that he's since melted off. While he's yet to have a massive feud since his return, it seems that he's already made moves to secure his future with WWE, which will hopefully pave the way for a major storyline. According to "Fightful Select," Sheamus has officially re-signed with WWE. Their sources claim that the "Celtic Warrior" would have had his contact come up sooner, but since he suffered the aforementioned injury, negotiations only took place recently. Additionally, "Fightful's" sources further say that Sheamus signed a multi-year deal. Right before this article went to press, "The Pat McAfee Show" helpfully confirmed Fightful's reporting.

Advertisement

Ahead of his return from injury, Sheamus interestingly laid out the milestones he still wants to reach within WWE. Considering that the veteran is 46 already, it's no surprise that the only title he still wants to capture is the Intercontinental Championship, but he still also wants to main event the "Grandest Stage of Them All," WrestleMania. Currently, the "Celtic Warrior" is embroiled in a feud with his former stablemate, Pete Dunne, who he clashed with during this week's episode of "WWE Raw." Unfortunately for Sheamus, he suffered defeat in the end, but largely due to Dunne employing a cricket bat while the referee was distracted.

Considering that Dunne isn't carrying the Intercontinental Championship at this point, and that the feud isn't high-profile enough to main event WrestleMania, Sheamus might not be close to his final goals anytime soon, but with a multi-year deal, there's still ample time to make them happen.

Advertisement