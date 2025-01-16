Triple H Explains Why 'The Sky Is The Limit' For WWE With Netflix

WWE "Monday Night RAW's" move to Netflix has been well received by many fans online, and according to the official numbers, it seems like the show's debut has been a success. Following a post show media scrum after "RAW" On Netflix, Paul "Triple H" Levesque commented on the future of WWE and explained why he believes that things are only going to get better.

Levesque then explained how Netflix is a company that prioritizes data and analytics that can see their live numbers, despite what many have said about WWE over the years about the company's milestones. "Netflix gets it, you know, I believe we've been with USA for a long period of time because they understand it," he explained. "The numbers are there; Netflix is a numbers company and I believe they will run with that and the sky is the limit."

"There's just something to be standing out there and when that red light goes on, you know there's 283 million subscribes that have the opportunity to tune in and see what you do globally, all at once," Levesque said. However, he did admit that the number presented was unlikely due to time zone differences, but knowing that there's a possibility that 283 million people could tune in to "RAW" even the day after when they wake up is an incredible opportunity and how this ultimately takes WWE to the next level.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Monday Night Raw on Netflix Premiere Post-Show, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.