AEW's Jeff Jarrett Explains Why 'Tweeners Suck'

In the mind of Jeff Jarrett, there's no line of error regarding character development. It's either black and white when it comes to being a babyface or a heel. For him, there is no room for a grey area or what is called a tweener in professional wrestling. After coming from a long line of promoters and wrestlers, Jarrett follows the mantra that "if you confuse them, you lose them," and from his perspective, being a tweener constitutes losing the fans. Speaking on "My World," Jarrett explained why being a tweener nowadays does not work.

"The tweener stuff is not marketable at all," Jarrett disclaimed. "The end result of that is a disaster because not only do you not get over as a talent, your segment doesn't get over...You neuter the babyface that it makes it almost impossible for them to get that emotional connection where the viewer wants to get behind that protagonist."

When Jarrett first arrived at AEW, he made his intentions clear that being "The Last Outlaw" meant coming in with a sour attitude. It certainly rubbed his opponents and fans the wrong way, which is what Jarrett wanted. As he stressed during this episode, wrestlers need to firmly set and accomplish the role they want to play with no room for confusion.

"99.9 percent of the time, tweeners suck. It is a death nail," Jarrett added. "When I first came into AEW, I think one of the things that not only surprised me, but in my mind, I just kind of chuckled; I would come through the curtain after the performance, after the match, and lots of different folks were saying, 'Damn, Jeff. They hate your a** out there.' I'm like, yeah, ain't that what we're trying to accomplish here?"

