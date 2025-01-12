AEW's Deonna Purrazzo Gives One-Word Response To Potential Match With Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard is back in TNA Wrestling. The controversial star returned to the company at December's Final Resolution event, attacking Jordynne Grace, although she's yet to wrestle her return match. One fan suggested that Tessa should tangle with former TNA Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, once Blanchard is inevitably done with Grace, and Purrazzo was none too pleased with the suggestion.

"Nah," Purrazzo said simply. Purrazzo is currently in AEW and ROH, where she has something of a partnership with Taya Valkyrie, making any interaction with TNA unlikely considering TNA's working relationship with competitor WWE. Blanchard had been away from North American wrestling for a number of years, following allegations of racism and bullying from La Rosa Negra, with whom Blanchard has since made amends.

Sources within AEW, WWE, and even TNA were shocked at the decision to bring back the divisive wrestler, which was reportedly kept secret from much of the locker room. Blanchard had previously been a former TNA World Champion, the first woman to hold said title. She was released from the company and stripped of the title in 2020 amidst an absence from the company, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Blanchard's alleged communication difficulties.

Blanchard was brought back to TNA Wrestling as the company expects to lose Jordynne Grace to WWE, as she's already made numerous appearances on "WWE NXT" and even competed in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, as well as former World Champion Josh Alexander and the already AEW-bound "Speedball" Mike Bailey.