Nikki Bella Says This WWE Star Is A 'Sister For Life'

Last week, Nikki Bella made a surprise return to the WWE realm when she attended the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw." Naturally, this resurgence came with many first-time meetings and reunions with the current WWE roster members. On a recent edition of "The Nikki & Brie Show," Nikki specifically recalled her encounter with fellow former Divas Champion Natalya, whom Nikki also considers to be unofficial family.

"Nattie is just a sister for life," Nikki said. "Everyone looked so incredible. Nattie looked amazing. Nattie and I, even though we always stay in contact, we will FaceTime each other and we'll call each other and stuff, but even when it's been years of seeing each other in person, even when we see each other, we always say it felt like we just saw each other yesterday.

"We never miss a beat in convos, in hugs, in laughter," Nikki added. "So Nattie will always be my most favorite person to see. She's just home. We started with Nattie [in WWE]. Literally we've been close with Nattie since 2007. She's family. She's a sister, so I was just so happy to be with Nattie."

As Nikki alluded to, she and her sister Brie Bella signed with WWE in the same year as Natalya, later meeting under the banner of Florida Championship Wrestling, one of WWE's developmental territories. Over the next decade, Natalya and The Bella Twins became regular fixtures on the main roster through the company's PG and Reality Eras. The three all starred on the "Total Divas" reality show, which launched in 2013, as well.

