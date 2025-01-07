Former WWE Women's Champ Nikki Bella Attends Raw Netflix Premiere

Several former WWE stars and celebrities appeared during the debut episode of "WWE Raw" on Netflix last night in Los Angeles, including two-time Divas Champion Nikki Bella, who was seen both on the red carpet and in the audience watching live last night. Bella sported an all red outfit to match the theme of the event, and was also seen backstage interacting with many of WWE's current stars.

Last night marked Bella's first public appearance since her split from ex-husband and American professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, who was arrested in California on a felony domestic violence charge. Following the arrest, reports confirmed that Chigvintsev was charged with striking Bella, leading the WWE Hall Of Famer to file for divorce. Luckily, it seems like the former star of "Total Bellas" is embracing a new chapter of her life, following a difficult ending to 2024.

Bella's last in-ring appearance was in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, but she hasn't competed in singles action since 2018, when she challenged Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship. The 41-year old aired her frustrations with WWE in 2023, when she publicly revealed alongside her sister Brie that they didn't want to be aligned with the company anymore, stating they were no longer "seeing eye-to-eye." As a result, many assumed that it was unlikely the Bellas would ever compete in a WWE ring again, however, after Nikki's appearance last night, it's possible the sisters' frustration with the company has blown over.