WWE Raw Netflix Debut 1/6/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

No matter how you feel about "WWE Raw's" debut on Netflix, you cannot deny that Monday's episode drew in exponentially more viewers than a typical episode of "Raw" (and, possibly, more viewers than a typical minor pay-per-view). "The Rock" reported that Los Angeles had the highest entry gate number recorded in the history of WWE, and various WWE figureheads reminded fans that the world had its eyes on this particular episode of "Raw." January 6 was an opportunity for "Raw" to show their hand, and show it fast.

So, if WWE was trying to introduce "Raw" to the world, then why on Earth did they only feature their world champion — the owner of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the red brand's highest accolade and most sought-after honor — in a two-minute vignette in the later part of the mid-card? Is GUNTHER missing? Do we have to put out a cash reward to anyone who can provide information to his whereabouts?

It is unlikely that GUNTHER is out with serious injury or other grievous reasoning, since according to Cagematch, his last match was at a house show on December 29. If he's still cleared to compete, why didn't WWE book "Raw's" world champion to even make an appearance on the show? You're telling me they put "The Rock," The Undertaker, and various celebrities on "Raw," but not the WWE World Heavyweight Champion? If this was WWE's opportunity to showcase its best — which they definitely made it seem like — then why is their supposed top "Raw" guy not even in the building? I just cannot shake how weird this is. They had Cody Rhodes, "WWE SmackDown's" world champion, contribute more to "Raw" than "Raw's" world champion. They gave more air time Hulk Hogan, who Los Angeles booed to hell and back, on "Raw" than "Raw's" world champion. They don't even go here!

When GUNTHER did appear on "Raw" via video package (that's the sound of my soul leaving my body), he cut a promo that was, really, a whole lot of nothing. Something, something, something, GUNTHER rocks. Something, something, something, GUNTHER is strong. GUNTHER's promo was so inconsequential — so unimportant — they didn't even upload it onto their Youtube channel after the show. Do they not care what the champ has to say? Do they not care that "Raw's" champion is not even at "Raw?" I feel like I'm going crazy!

It doesn't help that GUNTHER's World Heavyweight Championship booking is sparse at best. GUNTHER is a world-class wrestler, but he is not wearing that title, that title is wearing him. His booking brings nothing to the prestige of the red brand, and his absence on Monday's episode of "Raw" is the result of that poor booking. If he's not at the single biggest episode of "Raw," then what is he even doing here? Why is he even the champion?

Going from being the longest reigning Intercontinental Championship to struggling to appear on the show he's the world champion for is a crazy decline.

