10 Wrestlers Who Can't Stand Hulk Hogan

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For as much as '80s cultural icon Hulk Hogan liked to tell people to say their prayers and take their vitamins, he has rapidly become one of wrestling's most reviled figures in recent years. Hogan's star power was bound to ruffle some feathers, as it is difficult to achieve that status without some occasional politicking. These days, wrestling fans are generally mixed on the Hulkster. On one hand, his popularity transcended pro wrestling and helped spark a tidal wave of success the WWE rode into the 21st century. On the other, outside the ring controversy has caused him to make enemies out of some fans and contemporaries of his.

To his credit, Hogan has gone out of his way in recent memory to make amends for any mistakes he made in his career. Lanny Poffo, brother of the late-great Randy Savage, told Sean "X-Pac" Waltman on the "1,2,360" podcast that Hogan had reconciled his differences with "The Macho Man" weeks before his death. Hogan also claims to have made amends with The Ultimate Warrior before his sudden passing in 2014, though Warrior's widow Dana disputes this. Regardless, many more have made up with Hogan over the years as time heals most wounds, though some still can't stand the sight of him.

Here are 10 wrestlers who still can't stand Hulk Hogan.