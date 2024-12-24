Wrestlers Who Couldn't Stand Randy Savage

"Macho Man" Randy Savage was one of the most colorful, entertaining, and divisive wrestlers in the 1980s and '90s. The star — who was most often donned in big sunglasses, a colorful cowboy hat, and plenty of tassels on his ring jacket — wowed crowds in WWE and WCW, even when he turned to the dark side and joined the New World Order. Love him or hate him, Savage was a legendary figure in the wrestling world.

Born Randy Poffo, the future "Macho Man" went from a baseball career in various teams' farm systems, to breaking in to the wrestling business in 1973 during a baseball off-season. He was signed to WWE in June 1985 and his career took off almost instantly, with the star winning the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship in February 1986, with Miss Elizabeth, his real-life love, at his side as his manager. He won the World Heavyweight Championship in March 1988 and held on to the belt for a little over a year. At the time, he also wrestled alongside fellow legend Hulk Hogan as The Mega Powers, starred in a wrestling wedding to Miss Elizabeth, became the legendary face of Slim Jims for decades to come, and forged a legendary career in and out of the ring before making the jump to WCW in December 1994. This is where he effectively ended his career, outside of a brief return to wrestling in 2004.

"Macho Man" died in May 2011 at the age of 58 after suffering a heart attack while driving near his home. Prior to his death, he had settled things with a few people he had heat with behind-the-scenes, but there were wrestlers and promoters alike who just didn't like "Macho Man" at the height of his success.