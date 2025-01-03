More Details On Reports Of John Cena-Cody Rhodes Plans For WWE WrestleMania 41

With 2025 now officially here, the road to WrestleMania is underway, and the rumors and reports regarding the top stars in WWE and what they will be doing on Easter Weekend is starting to ramp up. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is certainly in the conversation, as there are many people he could face, including John Cena, who will be embarking on his retirement tour in 2025, starting on January 6 with "WWE Raw's" debut on Netflix.

According to Fightful Select, the plan to have Rhodes take on Cena at WrestleMania 41 has not only been the working plan for the past few weeks, but that the idea to have the two men face each other on the grandest stage has been in place as far back as mid-November. The reason for this is The Rock's scheduling conflicts surrounding re-shoots for the live-action "Moana" movie meant that he would not be able to work the show in April. People who are close to Rhodes have also noted that they were hopeful of Rhodes vs. Cena for WrestleMania 39 in 2023, but between his injury at Hell in a Cell 2022 and his return at the 2023 Royal Rumble, those plans were ultimately scrapped.

While this is the plan for now, Fightful noted that this could all change depending on whether Rock becomes available for WrestleMania. Some reports have suggested that he will be at the event in some capacity, and if he shows up on "Raw's" Netflix debut, he will certainly have plans put in place, regardless of what has been arranged already. A solid portion of the WWE roster have already been factored into plans for WrestleMania, as well as some alternate options, but as many people already know in WWE, whatever Rock wants, he gets.