Backstage News On Roman Reigns And Cody Rhodes' Planned WWE WrestleMania 41 Opponents

It's not quite "Road to WrestleMania" season yet, with the Royal Rumble still more than a month away, but it's close enough that speculation is beginning to pick up regarding what the "Showcase of Immortals" will look like come April. And among the names fans are most curious about are Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, John Cena, who is set to begin his retirement tour, and The Rock.

On Sunday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer seemed to reveal plans for at least a few of these stars, including a proposed singles match between Punk and Reigns.

"The idea of Punk and Roman Reigns is certainly a thing that's been going around in the past week," Meltzer said. "And I think there's something to it."

Meltzer also confirmed that, while "not etched in stone," rumors of a Rhodes-Cena match, or at least a match involving Cena chasing a World Title, were "very legit."

"It absolutely was a major thing, [people] talking about WrestleMania being John Cena going for the 17th Championship and breaking Ric Flair's record," Meltzer said. "So it could've been GUNTHER, it could've been whoever beats GUNTHER, it could've been Cody. Probably wasn't going to be Cody if Rock was doing the show. Right now, it is Cody."

This new information seems to support past reports that Rock wouldn't be wrestling at WrestleMania, despite public denials from the Hollywood star. However, Meltzer was quick to say that things could change for Punk, Cody, Cena, and Reigns, if Rock changed his mind about competing.

"If Dwayne wants Cody, it's probably going to happen that way," Meltzer said. "Maybe Dwayne will go for Roman. It's up to Dwayne, that's up to Dwayne. So there's a lot of possibilities. But Punk and Roman's one of them."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription