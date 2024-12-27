One Rumored John Cena WWE WrestleMania 41 Match Reportedly '100% Not Happening'

2025 will be the final year of John Cena's in-ring career. as he confirmed that he will be retiring from wrestling at the end of the year. With that said, many people have speculated what matches he will have in his final 12 months inside a WWE ring, with WrestleMania 41 being a particular point of contention given Cena's star power. One name that was recently thrown around according to WrestleVotes was former United States Champion Logan Paul, although that suggestion was met with "resounding disapproval." However, that didn't necessarily mean that the match wasn't going to happen, but in a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cena vs. Paul is "100 percent not happening."

According to Dave Meltzer, one match that had been discussed as recently as one month ago was Cena challenging for one of the company's top titles in order to break Ric Flair's record of 16 World Championships, but given that there are still four months to go before WWE invades Las Vegas for their biggest event of the year, nothing has been set in stone. Challenging for a title isn't out of the realm of possibility, as Cena himself has already confirmed that he will be in the Royal Rumble on February 1, with the "Doctor of Thuganomics" hoping to outlast 29 other men in order to earn a shot at either Cody Rhodes or GUNTHER at WrestleMania 41.

If Cena doesn't win the Royal Rumble match, he could get one last chance to challenge for one of WWE's top prizes at WrestleMania 41, as he has also been confirmed to be at the Elimination Chamber event in Toronto on March 1, but nothing has been formally announced yet.