Report: Rumored John Cena WWE WrestleMania Opponent Met With 'Resounding Disapproval'

Since John Cena announced that he will be retiring from professional wrestling at the end of 2025 and revealed that he will be competing at WrestleMania 41, his speculated opponent for the event continues to be a looming question. WWE stars such as World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER have been a rumored option due to Cena possibly wanting to win his 17th world title, while CM Punk has also remained a choice if WWE wanted to renew Cena's epic rivalry with the "Best in the World." However, according to WrestleVotes, former United States Champion Logan Paul has recently been discussed for Cena's WrestleMania opponent, which has apparently been met with dissatisfaction from within WWE's creative team.

"Sources indicate recent rumors of Logan Paul vs. John Cena at WrestleMania have, at the very least, been discussed. However, the idea has been met with resounding disapproval from several within creative. The general feeling is that this shouldn't be Cena's final WrestleMania match."

Cena revealed earlier this year that he will be appearing at the 2025 Royal Rumble, and as of last November, WWE announced that the 16-time World Champion will also be featured at next year's Elimination Chamber. Cena is also expected to be scheduled for 35-40 dates throughout his retirement tour, with his first taking place on January 6 when "WWE Raw" debuts on Netflix. So far, Cena has only been advertised for events before WrestleMania 41, but is expected to appear at some of WWE's most high profile shows throughout 2025 before hanging up his boots in December.

