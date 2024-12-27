Backstage Report On 'Major' Match Being Considered For WWE WrestleMania 41

Yesterday afternoon, it was reported that there was discussion within WWE about John Cena's WrestleMania 41 opponent being former United States Champion Logan Paul, which was seemingly met with dissatisfaction from the creative team. However, this morning PWInsider has reported that there are other plans in place for the 16-time World Champion come this April, revealing that Cena could be going one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

Despite Cena versus Rhodes being a very high-profile potential match for WrestleMania 41, Johnson also pointed out that nothing has been set in stone just yet, mostly because of The Rock's WrestleMania status still being unknown, and he could express interest in working with either Rhodes or Cena in a singles capacity in the near future. "It should be pointed out that many of those sources have noted that everything is subject to change, especially if The Rock descends down from "Mountain Rock" (as one person joked) and wanted to work with either Cody or Cena at Wrestlemania, at which point any creative plans would be re-worked to fit into Rock's vision."

Conversation surrounding Cena's involvement at WrestleMania seems to change weekly, with no clear direction towards if he will be competing for his 17th World Title, or fighting against a long-time rival such as CM Punk or Randy Orton. News surrounding Rock's participation at WrestleMania also continues to change, with reports initially suggesting he would not appear at the show next year, but earlier this month, it was revealed creative plans have been in motion for "The Great One."

