Dave Meltzer Thinks WWE Raw Netflix Debut Reveals The Rock's Plans For WrestleMania 41

One of the biggest questions surrounding WWE programming right now is will Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson actually be at WrestleMania 41 in April? The "Final Boss" has not been seen on TV since the end of the Bad Blood Premium Live Event in October 2024, but given the amount of hype surrounding "WWE Raw's" debut on Netflix on January 6, many have speculated that Rock will make an appearance at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter discussed the possibility of Rock showing up on "Raw," and while he has not been officially told he will be there, Meltzer believes there is a strong chance of it. There is a reported belief within WWE that Rock will be at WrestleMania 41, but nobody knows in what capacity, as he is meant to be involved in re-shoots for the live-action "Moana" movie, and the plan of him taking on Cody Rhodes (which was teased on the "Raw" after WrestleMania 40) seems to be off the table, as the company is moving towards having Rhodes vs. John Cena instead.

With all that said, Meltzer believes that if Rock does show up on "Raw" on January 6, he will not only have a prominent role, but that his road to WrestleMania will be mapped out for the whole world to see. What those plans for WrestleMania are remains a mystery at the time of writing, but it has been widely reported that Rock's creative power in WWE means that whatever he wants to do at WrestleMania will happen, regardless of whether WWE wants Cena to break Ric Flair's record of 16 World Championships on the grandest stage of them all.