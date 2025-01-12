Backstage Update On WWE-Saudi Arabia Schedule

WWE is bringing the Royal Rumble to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2026, admittedly a step down from the Greatest Royal Rumble the country previously held, but historic nonetheless. However, Saudi fans will not have to wait until 2026 to see the company's stars.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has a 2025 event planned for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, likely in June, the only Saudi event planned for the 2025 calendar. The unnamed event would be the first June Saudi Arabia show for WWE since 2019's Super Showdown. The company's last Saudi PLE was the Crown Jewel event, where Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan won the WWE Crown Jewel Titles, defeating Gunther and Nia Jax respectively. WWE is still in the middle of a 10-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority to bring events and other WWE-branded experiences to the Kingdom. As it stands, there have been 12 PLEs. WWE recently opened the WWE Experience in Riyadh, which is a multimedia experience that takes fans through the trials and tribulations of a WWE Superstar.

Next year's Royal Rumble will mark the first international Royal Rumble event, as not even Canada has hosted the January PLE in its 39 years of existence. WWE's parent company TKO Group Holdings is working with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund on starting a boxing promotion to join the MMA and rodeo brands which are already under the TKO umbrella. The company was founded in September 2023, as the result of the merger between UFC and WWE.