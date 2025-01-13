Backstage Update On AEW's Upcoming Show In Australia

AEW is set to make its debut in Australia on February 15, with Grand Slam being held in Brisbane. However, there is still some confusion over how to watch the show, as AEW is currently marketing Revolution on March 9 as its next pay-per-view, leaving fans to wonder on how to watch the event down under. Speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer speculated that the show will be available for all MAX subscribers, but he isn't 100% sure.

"I'm presuming it's a MAX special; it's definitely not a pay-per-view. Tony Khan said way back that because of the time, it's going to start in the middle of the night. So because of the time, he said it makes no sense to put it on pay-per-view because people watch pay-per-views live and it's in the middle of the night so people won't watch live..."

Meltzer's co-host Bryan Alvarez asked to clarify if the show would be free to stream on MAX, to which Meltzer said that he knows it won't be a pay-per-view and everyone will be able to watch it. However, given the way Khan has worded things, he presumes it will be on MAX and not on TBS or TNT but cannot say for certain.

No card has been announced as of yet, but fans will find out the first official match for Grand Slam Australia on the upcoming "Maximum Carnage" edition of "AEW Dynamite," as the winner of the first-ever women's Casino Gauntlet match will challenge Mariah May for the Women's World Championship.

