AEW Grand Slam Australia Show Set For Big Change

AEW is set to make its Australian debut with AEW Grand Slam Australia, which is set for Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on February 15, 2025. The stadium holds over 50,000 fans and the event was set to be the first pro-wrestling event to emanate from the stadium but slow ticket sales are likely to put an end to those plans.

According to Fightful Select, AEW is considering moving the venue to a smaller arena. The announcement is likely to be made sooner rather than later. The ticket-tracking WrestleTix account has noted that multiple changes have been made to the seating map in recent weeks, though WrestleTix has yet to give an initial count of ticket sales. The show is set to be the first Grand Slam event to not take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY, the home of the predominantly September event. It will also be one of three stadium shows AEW has planned, as they'll hold events in both Texas's Globe Life Field, and also will co-promote a show called Wrestle Dynasty with NJPW in January at the historic Tokyo Dome. Wrestle Dynasty will feature STARDOM, CMLL, and ROH as well.

With Grand Slam Australia, AEW had hoped to recapture the success of the first two All In events, which both put more than 50,000 fans in Wembley Stadium two years in a row. WWE previously had rousing success in both Melbourne in 2018 for its Super Showdown event and Perth earlier this year for the Elimination Chamber.