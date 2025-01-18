WWE Star Sheamus Discusses Opponents Asking Him Not To Hit So Hard

WWE star Sheamus has had an in-ring reputation for being hard-hitting and brutal. In the past, he's even gone on record to say that he welcomes the physicality that happens in the heat of the moment, and urged his opponents to never worry about hitting him too hard. However, according to Sheamus in an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," this isn't always a sentiment that his opponents share.

When asked if he's received any complaints about his physicality, Sheamus admitted that he has, and that some of those who complained are even still around in WWE. "I think most in the beginning are taken aback kind of deer in a headlight stuff. But if you ask them afterwards [they say] that was brilliant," he claimed. "Because I'm not dropping them on their head, not breaking their nose."

Despite his claims that his brutality hasn't resulted in any injuries, Sheamus admitted to once taking it too far. "I did kick out Jeff Hardy's tooth once. That's probably the most damage I've done to someone," he noted.

However, the star still maintained that his brutality has never completely sidelined anyone before, and that all of his opponents have been able to wrestle the following day. Sheamus added that he thinks the guys he faces end up getting a high out of their clashes. "They'll come back. That was awesome. That was great. And you'll see just kind of adrenaline going in their face."

