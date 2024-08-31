Why WWE Stars Don't Have To Worry About Sheamus 'Complaining'

While wrestling may be a scripted event, its physical toll is very real. During a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," former WWE Champion Sheamus addressed some of his hard-hitting affairs against the likes of "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre and "The Ring General" GUNTHER, the latter of whom recently left him with a bloody and bruised chest. Despite this, Sheamus is seemingly welcoming his future opponents to bring a similar level of physicality.

"To me, the physical[ity], the match I had with Drew, [GUNTHER], Daniel Bryan back in the day, then obviously like Cesaro and all, I just love that aspect," Sheamus said. "I think when other talent get in with me, I think they realize that they don't have to worry about the other guy complaining or moaning about it. They just know they can go full tilt. For example, Pete Dunne the other night [on WWE Raw], he went in there and got stuck in. He brought it; he brought an intensity we haven't seen from him before. That's what made the match."

The match between Sheamus and Pete Dunne took place on the August 19 episode of "WWE Raw." In it, Dunne delivered several chops to Sheamus' chest, and later trapped his arm inside the corner turnbuckle. Sheamus eventually freed himself from the position, subsequently Brogue Kicking Dunne for the win.

Sheamus, now 46 years old, first signed to WWE in 2007. Since then, he's amassed four world title reigns, all while continuing to battle some of the world's toughest competitors.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.