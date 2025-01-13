Tommy Dreamer: Those Who Wish To Be Atop Wrestling Biz Should Watch This WWE Raw Match

The debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix saw Roman Reigns defeat Solo Sikoa to regain his Ula Fala and solidify himself as the real Tribal Chief. Like many matches throughout The Bloodline saga, there were plenty of near-falls and run-ins during the contest. However, Reigns and Sikoa remained focused on storytelling and effectively finished the final chapter of their rivalry. Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer credited Reigns for his storytelling ability, and suggested that those striving to reach the top of the wrestling industry should watch his match with Sikoa.

"Roman Reigns is a storyteller and has been for so, so long and that's why he's on top. If you want to become on top in this business, you should watch that match because to be honest, did they do a whole heck of a lot? They did. But not to the pace other wrestlers have done, and if you want to tell great stories, look at the placement and look how they did things ... Great wrestlers, great storyline, it all works, but if you really do study moments, that match gave you so many moments and took you on a ride."

Dreamer also spoke to anybody who thought there was too much interference during the match. He explained that having stars such as Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and members of The Bloodline run down to the ring was effective because it allowed WWE to intertwine the different stories together and get all key players involved.

