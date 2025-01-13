Bully Ray Calls This Star AEW's 'Ultimate Babyface'

Bully Ray thinks that AEW has a babyface who can stand up to the destructive force known as The Death Riders.

"Kenny [Omega], dude, I'm telling you. It's time for Kenny Omega to go in a different direction. We all know that Kenny is a wrestling machine," Bully said on "Busted Open After Dark," heaping praise on the build to Omega's match with Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty. "I loved all the s*** that Gabe Kidd talked...I loved everything that he said. I loved his attitude, how brash and crass he was. I don't know if he's got legit heat or not...[Gabe Kidd] is the guy who made that match must-see."

Ray says that he likes seeing Omega fight people who trash-talk his passion project, AEW, as he feels it positions him as an ideal "savior" for the brand that is currently under siege by Jon Moxley and his band of thugs.

"Moxley wants to be this heel but Moxley's a babyface. No one wants to hate Jon Moxley...but who is the ultimate babyface in AEW? It's Kenny Omega," Ray said, calling Omega "humble," "nice" and "likable."

The former TNA Champion credits Omega's rivalry with Okada as the reason "Busted Open" exists at all. "I want a fighting Kenny Omega. I want an emotional Kenny Omega...I don't need spots and moves from Kenny Omega...I wanna see this other side of him, and I started to see glimpses in this whole Gabe Kidd thing."

Omega has been away from AEW programming for the entirety of 2024 with a near-life-threatening case of diverticulitis, only so-far wrestling the match with Kidd in Tokyo. However, it seems that he's set to feud with the Don Callis Family on AEW television.