WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase Baffled By Hulk Hogan Being Booed At Raw Netflix Debut

A chorus of boos rained down upon wrestling legend Hulk Hogan when he appeared on the historic debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, to promote his Real American Beer. The boos from the fans in Los Angeles were so loud that it overwhelmed the segment, and it could be said that Hogan was booed out of the building.

While it wasn't shocking to some who are aware of Hogan's previous racist comments that were unearthed back in 2015, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase was baffled. He spoke about his confusion on "Everybody's Got A Pod," where he heard the older news for the first time.

"What's up with that? Personally, I can't imagine how one of the most famous guys who's ever been in wrestling could get booed off the stage," DiBiase said.

DiBiase said he wasn't aware of Hogan's racist rant that emerged back in 2015. In a recording leaked to the public, Hogan was reportedly angry at his daughter, who he said was in a relationship with a black man, and used the n-word numerous times. He went as far as saying he was racist, "to a point." A perplexed DiBiase mentioned he knew Hogan had converted to Christianity, and if he had "really" become a Christian, he would have never said those things. DiBiase did mention he wasn't sure when the comments were made.

"We all make mistakes, but I never saw him ... I never saw that surface, in terms of his attitude," he said. "We got a lot of black guys in the wrestling business and most of all of them are some of the best guys I've ever known. I've never seen that out of him."

