Current & Former WWE & AEW Stars (Including Rey Fenix) React To Penta's WWE Raw Debut

During last night's "WWE Raw" on Netflix, former AEW star Penta made his highly anticipated WWE debut, taking on Chad Gable in a match the newly debuting luchador walked away from with a victory. While the live crowd went crazy for Penta, especially after he cut a promo, things were no different on social media. Naturally, Penta's brother, Rey Fenix, took to X to praise his brother. "Congratulations bro. Without a doubt MY FAVORITE FIGHTER! You deserve all the best for all you've worked for, the #1 FIGHTER. I am very proud to be your brother and see how you have achieved all your dreams, I LOVE YOU and ZERO FEAR," Fenix posted (translated to English).

Penta's former manager in AEW, Alex Abrahantes, also shared a brief reaction to his WWE debut. "I miss him and wish him the best," he posted. Jose the Assistant shared his excitement online and what it means to the Mexican American community to see Penta in WWE. "I am SO SO incredibly happy and proud for my friend. Representation matters. 0M Listen to the fans!!!" Former AEW Women's World Champion, Thunder Rosa, also celebrated Penta's major night. "I'm proud when my friend achieves his dreams ... I REALLY AM! Orgullosa de ser Mexicana!"

I miss him and wish him the best. — Alex Abrahantes (@TheHypeManAlex) January 14, 2025

I am SO SO incredibly happy and proud for my friend. Representation matters. 🇲🇽0M Listen to the fans! !!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/NJ1IN2IwLD — Jose The Assistant ™ 🦇 (@JoseAssistant) January 14, 2025

I'm proud when my friend achieves his dreams... I REALLY AM! Orgullosa de ser Mexicana! 🇲🇽 — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) January 14, 2025

"Maaaaaan ... Penta v Gable was PHENOMENAL. Thrilled to see Penta's upcoming run & a reminder that Gable has been magnificent for a long time. #RawOnNetflix," Big E posted. "Congrats on great @WWE #RAWonNetflix debut, Penta — CERO MIEDO!" Matt Hardy posted, sharing a backstage picture of The Hardy Boyz and the Lucha Brothers. "Welcome, PENTA. Just know, you're in the splash zone now. Ill reserve a TSUNAMI for your La Parka lookin a**!!!" Bronson Reed posted, while making a cheeky reference to WCW legend, La Parka.

Maaaaaan...Penta v Gable was PHENOMENAL. Thrilled to see Penta's upcoming run & a reminder that Gable has been magnificent for a long time. #RawOnNetflix — Ettore "Big E" Ewen (@WWEBigE) January 14, 2025