AEW's Jeff Jarrett Teases Potential New Role In The Future

Jeff Jarrett has signed his last in-ring deal with AEW, as 2025 looks set to begin the final stretch of "The Last Outlaw"s career. However, that doesn't mean he will step away from the business altogether when it's time to hang up his boots. In 2024, Jarrett began making appearances on AEW pre-show panels, and even made guest appearances on commentary, which he revealed on a recent episode of the "Battleground" podcast is something he would love to do more of.

"I'm going to play that and take that one day at a time," Jarrett said. "When I signed originally with AEW a couple of years ago, two years ago, that wasn't on my, as the kids say, bingo card. But they asked me one time to fill in, I did an analyst for 'Zero Hour' and then another spot on 'Zero Hour,' and then I did a two-hour 'Dynamite' and a one-hour 'Rampage,' and it's something that I just kind of, by luck, like 'man I kind of like this, I love this."

Jarrett explained that every announcer and commentator he has been around in wrestling has told him how hard of a job it is to do, citing Jerry "The King" Lawler as someone who he looked up to as a wrestler before truly admiring the work he did with a headset on. "Double J" knows that to be a commentator, he needs to have a great passion for wrestling, and while he has that, he knows he's got a long way to go before he can be confident in the booth. "I'm beyond below a rookie as far as being an analyst or a color commentator, so when the time comes, I'm going to cross that, but I might give that a shot."

