WWE's Chelsea Green Shares What She Wants More Than Anything In Her Career

A potential Royal Rumble win would be great. More championship gold might be even better. For WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, though, nothing would be sweeter than the WWE return of her husband Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder.

"I want to see Matt in WWE, honestly more than anything else, anything else that I even could want out of my career," Green told "Casual Conversations with The Classic." "I feel guilt because, first of all, he supports me like no other. He's so happy for me. He watches everything I do. He's at shows when I'm winning championships, but at the end of the day, I go home and I know that this was his dream. I joke with you about the fact that I googled how to be a WWE Diva, but he didn't. He literally came out of the womb wanting to be a WWE Superstar.

"I just want him so badly to come back and have that final closure, that ending that he so deserves," Green added. "He was with WWE for a very, very, very long time. I think the fans want it too."

Cardona spent 15 years under the banner of WWE, collecting titles such as the United States, Intercontinental, and WWE Tag Team Championships. In April 2020, he was released from WWE as a part of budget parts. Cardona subsequently reinvented himself as "The Deathmatch King" and "Indy God" while taking over promotions such as GCW, NWA, and TNA Wrestling all while remaining a free agent.

When a recent social media post called for opinions on potential WWE returnees, Green, of course, further asserted that there was "only one correct answer" – that being Cardona.

